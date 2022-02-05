© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
A 5-year-old boy dies after he was trapped in a well for 4 days

By The Associated Press
Published February 5, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST
Heavy equipment is used to dig through a mountain on Friday during the rescue mission of a boy who fell into a hole in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco Friday.

Updated February 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM ET

IGHRAN, Morocco — The Moroccan royal palace says a 5-year-old boy who was trapped in a deep well for four days has died.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the boy's parents in a statement released by the palace.

The boy, Rayan, was pulled out Saturday night by rescuers after a lengthy operation that captivated global attention.

