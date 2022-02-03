The U.S. has conducted a counterterrorism operation in Syria

The U.S. has conducted a counterterrorism operation in northern Syria, according to a statement from the released by the Pentagon early Thursday.

"U.S. Special Operations forces under the control of U.S. Central Command conducted a counterterrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria," the statement read. "The mission was successful. There were no U.S. casualties."

The attack took place in Idlib Governate in northwest Syria, near the border with Turkey. This is the same province the United States conducted the strike that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that at least nine civilians were killed in the raid. NPR could not independently verify that number.

The Pentagon said it would provide more information when it was available.

