State Department orders family of embassy staff to leave Ukraine

Citing a "continued threat of Russian military action," the U.S. State Department ordered eligible family members of personnel at its embassy in Kyiv to leave the country.

It also authorized the voluntary departure U.S. direct hire employees.

"U.S. citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," the State Department said.

Russia currently has more than 100,000 troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, sparking fears of an imminent invasion.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.