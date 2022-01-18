© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
22 tips for 2022: Get creative, even if you aren't feeling inspired

By Malaka Gharib
Published January 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Illustration of a person drawing in a journal and the frame filling with flowers pouring out of her notebook.
Malaka Gharib/NPR

There are lots of benefits to creating art: it can reduce stress and anxiety, and flexing your creative side can give a stronger sense of agency. Plus, being creative can also feel pretty awesome and help lift your mood.

But how do you get started if you don't feel the spark? Let go of expectations and set aside 10 minutes a day to create random art.

Experts say that's all you need to kick-start the habit, whether it's finger painting or cooking or baking or scrapbooking — whatever gets you excited.

Whatever you do, don't wait for creative inspiration to strike. "That's a myth that you'll create because you're in this altered state of mind and feeling free and loose," says Trinidad Escobar, a graphic novelist and poet based in Oakland, Calif.

Just make the time, and the art will follow.

Here's more on how to start a habit of making art.

22 tips for 2022 is edited and curated by Dalia Mortada, Arielle Retting, Janet W. Lee, Beck Harlan, Beth Donovan and Meghan Keane. This tip comes from an episode of Life Kit hosted by Malaka Gharib and produced by Audrey Nguyen.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
