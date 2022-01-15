© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Six people have been injured in a mass shooting in Oregon

Published January 15, 2022 at 4:27 AM EST
The front of WOW Hall in Eugene, Oregon is seen in a photo taken from Google Maps Street View. WOW Hall was the site of a mass shooting on Friday January 14, 2022.
Google Maps
The front of WOW Hall in Eugene, Oregon is seen in a photo taken from Google Maps Street View. WOW Hall was the site of a mass shooting on Friday January 14, 2022.

Six people were injured in a mass shooting on Friday night in Eugene, Oregon, the Eugene Police Department said.

The shooting took place shortly before 9:30 p.m. local time outside the WOW Hall, a concert venue and non-profit community center in downtown Eugene. A Lil Bean and Zay Bang concert was ongoing at the time.

Initially, the police said that five people were injured and had been transported to a local hospital. A sixth person was later taken to a hospital in connection with the shooting, the police said.

EPD Chief Chris Skinner said that one person is currently in surgery; the status of the other five is unknown at this time, according to KEZI 9 News.

"We believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for," WOW Hall interim Executive Director Deb Maher and Board Chair Jaci Guerena said in a statement.

"This is unprecedented at the WOW Hall. The police are investigating. If we receive additional information, we will try to make it available."

The police currently do not have a suspect in custody and an investigation is ongoing, said police.

Skinner said the suspect was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and heading westbound down 8th Avenue, the street WOW Hall is located on.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now