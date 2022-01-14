© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Biden promised a billion COVID tests. Contracts to buy them are being announced

By Sydney Lupkin,
Tamara Keith
Published January 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST

The Biden administration wants to buy and send a billion free at-home COVID tests to Americans. Here's what we know so far about the contracts in terms of price, timeline and more.

