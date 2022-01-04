© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush, a Democrat, is retiring after 30 years in the U.S. House

By Dan Mihalopolous
Published January 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST

Longtime Illinois Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Congress. The former Black Panther has represented the South Side of Chicago in Congress since 1993.

Dan Mihalopolous
