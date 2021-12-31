© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ski resorts in France reopen. Vaccine passes and masks are required

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published December 31, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST

After abruptly closing in March 2020, France's alpine ski resorts have reopened. But this year you'll need more than just goggles and a lift pass.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now