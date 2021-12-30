Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars over possible safety issues

Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 cars for potential problems that may increase the risk of accidents.

Two defects in question were caused by design or design manufacturing, prompting separate recalls filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week.

One recall that affects all 2017 through 2020 Tesla Model 3s stems from issues with a cable leading to the rearview camera. The cable may become damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid and eventually, prevent the camera image from displaying, according to the filing.

The second, involves the frunk — or front trunk — latches in Model S sedans from 2014 or later. According to the NHTSA filing, some latches were improperly installed at factories and could result in the front hood unexpectedly flying open and obstructing the driver's view of the road.

Tesla reported a total of 475,318 vehicles are subject to the recalls, according to the filings.

The company says the latch issue in the Model S can be fixed by realigning the device at a service center. Meanwhile, a new cable harness and guide protector needs to be installed in all Model 3s. Both services will be provided free of charge.

Last week, Tesla announced it would disable a feature allowing the driver and passengers to play video games on center touch screens while cars are being driven. The move came after the NHTSA said it would launch a formal investigation into distracted driving concerns.

