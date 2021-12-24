© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Sarah McCammon
Published December 24, 2021 at 5:08 AM EST

Omicron is spreading rapidly across the U.K. Ex-police officer who drew her gun instead of a taser found guilty of manslaughter. Shoppers are spending more despite COVID-19 and supply chain issues.

