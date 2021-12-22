© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Why elections in Libya have been delayed

By Ruth Sherlock
Published December 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST

Libya's plans to hold national elections are in doubt as the country breaks down into regions controlled by local faction leaders — including the son of the former dictator.

Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
