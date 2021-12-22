© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Melissa Block
Published December 22, 2021 at 5:10 AM EST

President Biden announces more measures to make free at-home rapid tests available. Because of COVID, the NHL is pausing games. Hundreds of migrants remain trapped at the Belarus-Poland border.

Copyright 2021 NPR

A Martínez
Melissa Block
