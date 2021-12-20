© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
The road to recovery after a devastating tornado

By Ailsa Chang,
Miguel MaciasJustine Kenin
Published December 20, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Ryan Stanley, the mayor of Joplin, Mo., about recovery efforts and lessons learned from the 2011 tornado that killed 161 people.

Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Miguel Macias
Miguel Macias is a Senior Producer at All Things Considered, where he is proud to work with a top-notch team to shape the content of the daily show.
Justine Kenin
