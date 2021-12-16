© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prolific author, critic and activist bell hooks dies at 69

By Andrew Limbong
Published December 16, 2021 at 5:09 AM EST

The writer and path-setting activist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky. She thought deeply about love — what it is, and why we need it.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

US / WorldMorning Edition
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now