© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FDA relaxes restrictions on abortion pill

By Sarah McCammon
Published December 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST

The Food and Drug Administration has reviewed its rules for the abortion pill mifepristone. Patients will now permanently be able to get the drug through the mail.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

US / WorldAll Things Considered
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now