NPR Music's album of the year: 'Heaux Tales' by Jazmine Sullivan

By Sidney Madden
Published December 15, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST

NPR Music's album of the year, Heaux Tales, by Jazmine Sullivan, shows the singer exploring themes of love, sex and loss.

Sidney Madden
Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
