Photos: Scenes from the deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest

Multiple tornadoes struck late Friday night and Saturday morning, tearing through several states including Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas. In Edwardsville, Ill., the tornado ripped through an Amazon Distribution Hub with confirmed fatalities on site. At least 70 people have died in Kentucky alone, the governor said, and the death toll may rise to more than 100.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.