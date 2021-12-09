© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Everyone 16- and 17-year-olds can now get a Pfizer COVID vaccine booster

By Joe Palca
Published December 9, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST

The Food and Drug Administration has now extended it authorization for Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine booster to everyone 16 and older.

