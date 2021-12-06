© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Omicron variant threatens global supply chain as the holidays approach

Published December 6, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST

With the holiday shopping season here and a new COVID-19 variant threatening to further slow the global supply chain, the Biden administration has tried to strike a hopeful tone. But as China remains conservative with the virus, some of its ports are overloaded and understaffed.

Paul Bingham, a transportation economist with IHS Markit, joins us.

