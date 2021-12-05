© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
CNN fires Chris Cuomo for involvement in his brother's sexual misconduct allegations

By David Folkenflik
Published December 5, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST

CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo over his involvement in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's attempts to overcome allegations of sexual misconduct.

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
