CNN fires Chris Cuomo for role in fighting brother's sexual harassment scandal

By Emma Bowman
Published December 4, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST
CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after documents were released detailing his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to a sexual harassment scandal.
Michael Loccisano
/
CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after documents were released detailing his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to a sexual harassment scandal.

CNN has fired Chris Cuomo after new revelations detailed the journalist's role in advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo was already indefinitely suspended by the network as of Tuesday.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," read a statement from the cable news network, which announced the news on Saturday. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of review, additional information as come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Emma Bowman
