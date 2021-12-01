Submit To The College Podcast Challenge

If you're looking for the 5th-12th grade contest, it opens on January 1, 2022 and you can find more info here.

Submissions close February 28, 2021 at 11:59PM EST

Step 1: Read the entry requirements. Podcasts must be between three and eight minutes long. Read more here.

Step 2: Upload to SoundCloud. You'll need to make it publicly viewable and downloadable, so our judges can listen.

(Need help putting the podcast on SoundCloud and changing the privacy settings? Find guidance here and here.)

Step 3: Fill out the form below. Within a few minutes of submitting, you should get an email that we received the entry. (If you don't see the form below click here.)

Questions? Read about the contest here. On our website, you'll find guides for students making podcasts and lesson plans for teachers. Frequently asked questions can be found here.

If you can't find what you're looking for, email studentpodcastchallenge@npr.org.

