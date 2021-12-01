© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to find personal gifts without buying new during the holiday season

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Elena BurnettCourtney Dorning
Published December 1, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with writer Annalise Griffin about her efforts to avoid buying anything new during the holidays.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

US / WorldAll Things Considered
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Elena Burnett
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now