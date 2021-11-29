© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Arts workers across the country are unionizing

By Andrew Limbong
Published November 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST

Workers in arts and culture are currently embracing a wave of labor organizing. From museums to comic books to games, unions are coming to the arts.

Andrew Limbong
