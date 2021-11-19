Red Carpet Alert: See what everyone was wearing at the Latin Grammy Awards By Ash Ponders Published November 19, 2021 at 12:56 AM EST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Juliana Velasquez Musicians and artists turned out for the biggest night of Latin music at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards. NPR Music was there and we take a look at the scene on the red carpet. / Ash Ponders for NPRBizarrap / Ash Ponders for NPRMia Khalifa and Jhay Cortez / Ash Ponders for NPRLeiva / Ash Ponders for NPRKevin Jimenez and Bryan Lezcano / Ash Ponders for NPRJuanes / Ash Ponders for NPROmar Apollo / Ash Ponders for NPRMaria Toledo / Ash Ponders for NPRRafa Pabön / Ash Ponders for NPREnrique Bunbury / Ash Ponders for NPRFrom left to right: Alizzz, Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana / Ash Ponders for NPRWilly Garcia / Ash Ponders for NPRRozalén / Ash Ponders for NPRKeityn / Ash Ponders for NPRLeft: Mr. Naisgai and right: Joss Favela / Ash Ponders for NPRMon Laferte Ash Ponders is a Panamanian photographer based in Phoenix, Ariz. Follow them @ashponders. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.