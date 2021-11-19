© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Red Carpet Alert: See what everyone was wearing at the Latin Grammy Awards

By Ash Ponders
Published November 19, 2021 at 12:56 AM EST
Juliana Velasquez
Musicians and artists turned out for the biggest night of Latin music at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards.

NPR Music was there and we take a look at the scene on the red carpet.

Bizarrap
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Mia Khalifa and Jhay Cortez
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Leiva
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Kevin Jimenez and Bryan Lezcano
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Juanes
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Omar Apollo
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Maria Toledo
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Rafa Pabön
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Enrique Bunbury
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
From left to right: Alizzz, Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Willy Garcia
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Rozalén
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Keityn
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Left: Mr. Naisgai and right: Joss Favela
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Mon Laferte
/ Ash Ponders for NPR
Ash Ponders is a Panamanian photographer based in Phoenix, Ariz. Follow them @ashponders.

Ash Ponders
