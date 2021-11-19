Red Carpet Alert: See what everyone was wearing at the Latin Grammy Awards

Musicians and artists turned out for the biggest night of Latin music at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards.

NPR Music was there and we take a look at the scene on the red carpet.

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Bizarrap

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Mia Khalifa and Jhay Cortez

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Leiva

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Kevin Jimenez and Bryan Lezcano

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Juanes

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Omar Apollo

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Maria Toledo

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Rafa Pabön

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Enrique Bunbury

/ Ash Ponders for NPR From left to right: Alizzz, Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Willy Garcia

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Rozalén

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Keityn

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Left: Mr. Naisgai and right: Joss Favela

/ Ash Ponders for NPR Mon Laferte

Ash Ponders is a Panamanian photographer based in Phoenix, Ariz. Follow them @ashponders.

