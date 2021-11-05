© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Photos: Colin Powell remembered as 'great lion with a big heart'

By Marco Storel,
Michael McCoyKenneth Holston
Published November 5, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT
Members of the Honor Guard carry the casket of former Secretary of State Colin Powell at National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
Family, friends and dignitaries gathered at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. today to pay tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell. The retired 4-star general died from complications of COVID-19. He was 84.

Powell served in three presidential administrations. He broke barriers as the first African-American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush attended.

/ Kenny Holston for NPR
/ Kenny Holston for NPR
/ Michael A. McCoy for NPR
/ Michael A. McCoy for NPR
/ Kenny Holston for NPR
/ Kenny Holston for NPR
/ Michael A. McCoy for NPR
/ Michael A. McCoy for NPR
/ Kenny Holston for NPR
Kenny Holston is a military veteran who served 14 years in the Air Force as a photojournalist both in combat and in garrison. Follow him on Instagram @kenny_holston.

Michael A. McCoy is a combat veteran and Washington, D.C.-based photojournalist. Follow him on Instagram @michaelamccoyphotography.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

