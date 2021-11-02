© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen live to President Biden speak from the U.N. climate summit

Published November 2, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT

Listen live on the NPR One app to President Biden's press conference from the United Nations climate summit, COP26.

Biden and international leaders met the last two days in Glasgow to discuss the countries' promises to avert the worse effects of climate change.

Biden told delegates yesterday the U.S. will reduce carbon emissions by 50%-52% below 2005 levels by 2030. He also said the U.S. will seek to become a "net-zero emissions economy" by no later than 2050.

Read more of NPR's coverage of the summit here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now