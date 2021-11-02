Listen live to President Biden speak from the U.N. climate summit

Listen live on the NPR One app to President Biden's press conference from the United Nations climate summit, COP26.

Biden and international leaders met the last two days in Glasgow to discuss the countries' promises to avert the worse effects of climate change.

Biden told delegates yesterday the U.S. will reduce carbon emissions by 50%-52% below 2005 levels by 2030. He also said the U.S. will seek to become a "net-zero emissions economy" by no later than 2050.

Read more of NPR's coverage of the summit here.

