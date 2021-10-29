© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kathryn Whitehead: How can we safely deliver vaccines to the right cells?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel FaulknerSanaz Meshkinpour
Published October 29, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour episode: Special Delivery

mRNA vaccines are groundbreaking—but the mRNA inside them is fragile. Kathryn Whitehead explains how scientists have created the right "packing material" to safely deliver these to the right cells.

About Kathryn Whitehead

Kathryn Whitehead refers to herself as a drug delivery scientist. She is an associate professor of chemical and biomedical engineering in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. She is currently studying the fat nanoparticles that deliver mRNA vaccines to the correct parts of the body.

Prior to joining Carnegie Mellon University in 2012, she trained as a post doc at the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT. Whitehead received her bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware and her Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now