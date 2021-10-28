© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Families in Charleston church massacre reach $88M settlement with DOJ

By Bill Chappell
Published October 28, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT
A view of the Emanuel AME Church is seen June 18, 2015, in Charleston, S.C.
Updated October 28, 2021 at 12:28 PM ET

The families of nine people who died in a racist mass shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., have reached an $88 million settlement with the Department of Justice, after accusing federal agencies of failing to prevent convicted shooter Dylann Roof from buying a gun.

The settlement also includes money for people who survived the shooting.

Survivors and families who lost loved ones in the June 2015 attack filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department, saying the FBI's negligence allowed Roof to buy the gun he used in the attack. At the time, federal law barred Roof from possessing a firearm. The families filed their lawsuit in 2016.

For those killed in the shooting, the settlements range from $6 million to $7.5 million per claim. For the survivors, the settlements are for $5 million per claim, the Justice Department says.

"The mass shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church was a horrific hate crime that caused immeasurable suffering for the families of the victims and the survivors," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement about the settlement. "Since the day of the shooting, the Justice Department has sought to bring justice to the community, first by a successful hate crime prosecution and today by settling civil claims."

Congregants were gathered at Emanuel for a Wednesday night Bible study session at the time of Roof's attack.

Those who died in the shooting were:

The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41; Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54; Susie J. Jackson, 87; DePayne Vontrease Middleton-Doctor, 49; Tywanza Kibwe Diop Sanders, 26; the Rev. Daniel Lee Simmons Sr., 74; the Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Ethel Lee Lance, 70; and Myra Singleton Quarles Thompson, 59.

Only a handful of people at the church survived the gunfire, including Felicia Sanders, her young granddaughter, and Polly Sheppard.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
