© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chicago passes guaranteed income program with funds from American Rescue Plan

WBEZ Chicago | By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
Published October 28, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT

The Chicago City Council voted Wednesday on a budget that includes a guaranteed income program. The one-year pilot will distribute $500 monthly cash payments to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans.

Copyright 2021 WBEZ

Tags

US / WorldMorning Edition
Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
Esther Yoon-Ji Kang is a reporter on the Race, Class and Communities desk. Previously, she was the communications manager for the University of Chicago Institute of Politics (IOP). Before her work with the IOP, Esther was an editor at Chicago magazine, where she reported, wrote, edited, photographed, designed and produced award-winning stories for the website and print magazine. Prior to Chicago magazine, she worked as a breaking news producer for chicagotribune.com, latimes.com and other Tribune Company news sites. Aside from her work on the Web, Esther has covered the Chicago Public Schools and juvenile court beats and has written for various publications. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northwestern University and has taught undergraduate and graduate courses in the journalism school.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now