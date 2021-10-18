© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Firefighters get a grip on the Alisal Fire after extreme winds die down

KCRW | By Matt Guilhem
Published October 18, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT

In Southern California, the Alisal Fire has been burning for a week along one of the most scenic stretches of the coast north of Santa Barbara. It is now 78% contained.

Matt Guilhem
Matt Guilhem is a native of the Inland Empire. After growing up in the region, he went north to Berkeley for university and earned a degree in English. Matt's passion for radio developed late; he hosted a program while abroad in 2011 and knew he had found his calling. Matt started at KVCR as an intern in 2013; he now serves as both a reporter and host for the station. You can hear him regularly most weekday afternoons on All Things Considered, occasionally filling in on Morning Edition, and filing news reports for both programs.
