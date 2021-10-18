© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
An Unlikely WNBA Champ

By Sarah McCammon,
Gabe O'ConnorSarah Handel
Published October 18, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT

When you barely make the playoffs, nobody expects you to stay in the playoffs. The Chicago Sky defied expectations, becoming the WNBA champions Sunday night.

Sarah McCammon
Gabe O'Connor
