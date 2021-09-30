© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Why Texas' Draft Map Of Congressional Districts Is Rankling Many Black, Latino Voters

By Ailsa Chang,
Sam GringlasJustine Kenin
Published September 30, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Michael Li, senior counsel at the Brennan Center, and James Barragán, reporter at The Texas Tribune, about the redistricting process in Texas and around the country.

Ailsa Chang
Sam Gringlas
Justine Kenin
