Influential Organ Player Dr. Lonnie Smith Has Died At Age 79

By Vincent Acovino,
Courtney Dorning
Published September 29, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT

Dr. Lonnie Smith, an influential American organ player and member of the George Benson quartet in the 1960s, died this week at the age of 79.

