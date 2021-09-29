House Panel Subpoenas The Organizers Behind A Rally That Preceded The Capitol Attack

The Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday issued subpoenas to 11 individuals who were said to play a role organizing the rally that preceded the deadly attack on the complex.

The move comes after the panel last week issued subpoenas to four former Trump administration officials, and after a wave of document requests issued in the weeks prior.

The 11 individuals subpoenaed were connected with the Women For America First group that played a pivotal role rallying guests to the event near the Capitol with then-President Donald Trump. For example, the subpoenas target two women considered founders of the group, Amy Kremer and Kylie Jane Kremer.

"The investigation has revealed credible evidence of your involvement in events within the scope of the Select Committee's inquiry," reads one letter from panel Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., to Amy Kremer.

The subpoenas compel the organizers to produce documents relevant to the Capitol riot by Oct. 13, and then sit for a deposition by month's end.

The select committee is continuing to build its evidence to ultimately file a comprehensive report next year on what led to the Jan. 6 attack.

Here is a list of those facing subpoenas in the newest round, and their letters from Thompson:

Last week, the committee subpoenaed former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former strategist Steve Bannon, former Trump White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino and Kashyap Patel, who was chief of staff to then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

Those subpoenas — the first the panel issued — compel the four to produce sought-after documents relevant to the deadly attack by Oct. 7, and then sit for a deposition the following week, either on Oct. 14 or 15.

Republicans have said the select committee is a partisan exercise.

