Photos: Haitian Migrants Who Were At The Border Share Their Search For A New Life

This week thousands of Haitian migrants set up camp in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, just across the border from Del Rio, Texas. Photojournalist Toya Sarno Jordan documented their search for a new life on the border town. The migrants debated crossing the Rio Grande River to seek asylum in the United States with the risk of possible deportation to Haiti or going back to southern Mexico to try for Mexican citizenship. Hundreds of migrants have been released into the U.S. and are being bused to Texas cities, with many heading to stay with relatives.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR A migrant embraces a woman at a shelter in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR Migrants get on a truck to leave a makeshift migrant camp in Braulio Fernandez Ecological Park, to a shelter in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR A migrant gets tested for Syphilis and HIV at a shelter in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR Migrants arrive at a shelter in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR A Haitian woman crosses the Rio Grande into the U.S. from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR Clothes lay on branches in a makeshift migrant camp in Braulio Fernandez Ecological Park in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR Migrants walk in a makeshift migrant camp.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR A mother feeds her baby outside their tent.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR A discarded passport lies in a makeshift migrant camp in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR Migrants listen to Mexican immigration officers in a makeshift migrant camp.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR A Mexican immigration officer talks with migrants.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR Children play in a makeshift migrant camp in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR Men look on to the Rio Grande.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR Haitian immigrants cross the Rio Grande into Del Rio, Texas from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR A child looks back as he crosses the Rio Grande.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR Migrants cross the Rio Grande into the U.S.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR A child carried across the Rio Grande River.

/ Toya Sarno Jordan for NPR Custom Border Patrol agents search for migrants in the river.