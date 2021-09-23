© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hollywood Production Crews May Strike Due To Unglamorously Low Wages And Long Hours

By Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi
Published September 23, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT

IATSE, a union which represents film crews, has asked their members to grant them the authority to strike. Conditions have worsened in the pandemic for people who work on sets for film and television.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

US / WorldAll Things Considered
Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi
Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi is a host and reporter for Planet Money, telling stories that creatively explore and explain the workings of the global economy. He's a sucker for a good supply chain mystery — from toilet paper to foster puppies to specialty pastas. He's drawn to tales of unintended consequences, like the time a well-intentioned chemistry professor unwittingly helped unleash a global market for synthetic drugs, or what happened when the U.S. Patent Office started granting patents on human genes. And he's always on the lookout for economic principles at work in unexpected places, like the tactics comedians use to protect their intellectual property (a.k.a. jokes).
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now