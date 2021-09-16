© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
With The New Album 'Dawn,' Yebba Sheds Old Beliefs

By Sam Sanders
Published September 16, 2021 at 5:10 AM EDT

Singer-songwriter Yebba is out with her debut album, Dawn, named after her late mom. She describes the emotional toll she suffered making the album.

Sam Sanders
Sam Sanders is a correspondent and host of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders at NPR.
