© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Record Number Of Women Are Driving Trucks To Pay The Bills

By Stephan Bisaha
Published September 16, 2021 at 5:10 AM EDT

After losing jobs during the pandemic, more and more women are becoming truck drivers. Many have been attracted by the high demand and higher pay.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

Morning EditionUS / World
Stephan Bisaha
Stephan Bisaha is a former NPR Kroc Fellow. Along with producing Weekend Edition, Stephan has reported on national stories for Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well as other NPR programs. He provided data analysis for an investigation into the Department of Veteran Affairs and reported on topics ranging from Emojis to mattresses.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now