© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Capitol Police Arrested A Man Near The DNC With Weapons, Displaying Swastikas

By Barbara Sprunt
Published September 13, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT
On Monday morning, the U.S. Capitol Police arrested a California man who had multiple weapons in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, seen here in this stock photo.
On Monday morning, the U.S. Capitol Police arrested a California man who had multiple weapons in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, seen here in this stock photo.

Authorities arrested a California man early on Monday who had a bayonet and machete inside his pickup truck parked near the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

According to a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police, a special operation division officer noticed a Dodge Dakota truck emblazoned with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols around midnight. In place of a license plate, the truck had a picture of the American flag.

Officers arrested the driver, 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, Calif., for possession of prohibited weapons, including a bayonet and machete.

"This is good police work plain and simple," said U.S. Capitol Police chief Tom Manger in a statement. "We applaud the officers' keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest."

According to the USCP, Craighead claimed he was "on patrol" and spoke about white supremacy.

The arrest was made less than a week before people are set to gather at the U.S. Capitol for a rally in support of the hundreds of pro-Trump supporters who were charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"At this time, it is not clear if he was planning to attend any upcoming demonstrations or if he has ties to any previous cases in the area," the department said.

Less than a month ago, Capitol Police took a North Carolina man into custody who had claimed to have a bomb in his pickup truck in front of the Library of Congress.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now