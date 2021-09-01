A Search Is Underway For 5 Crew Members Missing After A U.S. Navy Helicopter Crash

The U.S. Navy is looking for five crew members who were aboard an MH-60S helicopter when it crashed into the water off the coast of San Diego during routine flight operations Tuesday afternoon.

One additional crewmember has been rescued, military officials said.

The crash occurred about 60 nautical miles from the Southern California city. The helicopter had been aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which is "homeported" in San Diego.

"We ask that you please respect the privacy of the families of our shipmates directly affected by this tragedy, and keep all of Lincoln Nation and our embarked shipmates in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," read a post on the USS Abraham Lincoln's Facebook account.

Coast Guard and Navy air and surface crews are conducting the search-and-rescue operation, officials said.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.