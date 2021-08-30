© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Restrictive Abortion Law Is Set To Take Effect In Texas

By Noel King,
Sarah McCammon
Published August 30, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT

A new law takes effect this week in Texas that bans abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Abortion rights advocates are trying to block the law.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

US / WorldMorning Edition
Noel King
Noel King is a host of Morning Edition and Up First.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now