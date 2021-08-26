© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
What The Kabul Airport And Nearby Hospitals Look Like

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Ashley BrownLauren Hodges
Published August 26, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Al Jazeera English Kabul correspondent Ali Latifi about the scene at the airport and nearby hospitals as victims are transported from Thursday's deadly explosions.

All Things Considered
Mary Louise Kelly
Ashley Brown
Lauren Hodges
