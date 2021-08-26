Photos: Scenes From Kabul After The Devastating Explosions At The Airport

Two explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed dozens of people on Thursday as evacuations continue. The deaths include at least 169 Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. service members. ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State, claimed responsibility for the bombings.
