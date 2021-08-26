Photos: Scenes From Kabul After The Devastating Explosions At The Airport

Two explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed dozens of people on Thursday as evacuations continue. The deaths include at least 169 Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. service members. ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State, claimed responsibility for the bombings.

Wali Sabawoon / AP <strong>Thurs., Aug. 26: </strong>Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images <strong>Thurs., Aug. 26:</strong> British soldiers secure the perimeter outside the Baron Hotel, near the Abbey Gate, in Kabul.

Mohammad Asif Khan / AP <strong>Thurs., Aug. 26: </strong>Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks.

Jacob King / Pool/AFP/Getty Images <strong>Mon., Aug. 16: </strong>Passengers evacuated from Afghanistan disembark a British military transport aircraft at RAF Brize Norton station in southern England.

Win McNamee / Getty Images <strong>Mon., Aug. 16: </strong>Family members greet refugees evacuated from Kabul in Dulles, Virginia.

Armando Babani / AFP/Getty Images <strong>Thurs., Aug. 26: </strong>An evacuated Afghan Army member at the US Air Base Ramstein, Germany.

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP/Getty Images <strong>Thurs., Aug. 26: </strong>Afghan evacuees arrive at Incheon International Airport outside Seoul, South Korea.

Susan Walsh / AP <strong>Thurs., Aug. 26: </strong>The U.S. flag on the roof of the White House was lowered for the service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul.