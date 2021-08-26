© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are You Facing Eviction Or Afraid Of Losing Your Home? Tell Us About Your Situation

By Chris Arnold
Published August 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
More than 7 million Americans are behind on their rent but money from Congress to pay back-rent and prevent evictions isn't reaching many people who need it. We want to hear from you.

With so many Americans losing their jobs during the pandemic, many people still haven't been able to catch up on missed rent payments. Meanwhile, rental assistance money from Congress isn't reaching millions of people who need it.

If you are worried about eviction and trying to apply for help to keep a roof over you or your family's heads, NPR wants to hear from you.

Are you facing eviction right now? Or is your landlord being flexible and working with you? And if you're a landlord, or a homeowner in trouble we'd like to hear from you, too.

We want to hear your experiences. Sharing your story will help reporters understand what's happening in the middle of this crisis. We may contact you to see if you'd like to do an interview for a story.

Please tell us your story by filling out the form below.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

US / World
Chris Arnold
NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.
See stories by Chris Arnold
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now