© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

8th Grade Class In Massachusetts Fights To Clear Woman Of Witchcraft Conviction

Published August 20, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In 1693, Elizabeth Johnson was convicted of witchcraft at the height of the Salem witch trials. Her execution was never carried out. But she was also never exonerated. Three-hundred and twenty-eight years later, the Massachusetts legislature is on it. An eighth grade class at North Andover Middle School advocated for a bill in her favor. If this measure passes, Johnson would be the last accused witch to have her name officially cleared. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

US / WorldMorning Edition
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now