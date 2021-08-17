© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Cat Saves British Woman Who Had Fallen Down A Ravine

Published August 17, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. In Cornwall, England, an 83-year-old woman vanished. Her worried neighbors reported it. The search came up empty until a passerby heard a cat's, quote, "quite persistent meowing." Piran stood at the top of a ravine. It was where his owner had fallen near her home. Rescuers were able to pull her up in a stretcher and get her to a hospital, where she's in stable condition. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
