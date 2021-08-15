Photos: A View Of Afghanistan As The Taliban Take Over Kabul

Taliban fighters entered Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the embassy.

Here is a look around Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the cities and provinces around the country.

Sidiqullah Khan / AP <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan.

Gulabuddin Amiri / AP <strong>Sun., Aug. 15</strong>: Taliban fighters raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan.

/ AFP via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 15</strong>: Taliban fighters sit on a vehicle along the street in Jalalabad province on August 15, 2021.

/ AFP via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> Taliban fighters sit over a vehicle on a street in Laghman province.

/ Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> Afghan people line up outside AZIZI Bank to take out cash as the Bank suffers amid money crises in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 15, 2021.

/ AFP via Getty Images Sun., Aug. 15: Taliban fighters and local residents sit over an Afghan National Army humvee vehicle along the roadside in Laghman.

/ Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> An Afghan family carrying belongings on their way to flee Kabul city, Afghanistan, on August 15, 2021.

/ AFP via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> A Pakistani soldier stands guard as stranded Afghan nationals return to Afghanistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman.

Wakil Kohsar / AFP via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> The entrance gate of the Canadian embassy is pictured after the evacuation in Kabul.

/ AFP via Getty Images <strong>Sun., Aug. 15:</strong> Pakistani soldiers check the documents of stranded Afghan nationals wanting to return to Afghanistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman.

Wakil Kohsar / AFP via Getty Images <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> Afghan policemen stand guard at a checkpoint along the road in Kabul.

Hamed Sarfarazi / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> Taliban fighters pose on the back of a vehicle in the city of Herat, west of Kabul.

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> Afghans wait in long lines for hours at the passport office as many are desperate to have their travel documents ready to go on in Kabul.

Rahmat Gul / AP <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

/ Reuters <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> A Taliban fighter looks on as he stands at the city of Ghazni.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images <strong>Sat., Aug. 14:</strong> A small group of Afghans eat their meal quietly outside of their vehicle which they also use to live in temporarily, in the corner of a parking area near the makeshift camps at Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul.

/ AFP via Getty Images <strong>Fri., Aug. 13:</strong> Pakistani soldiers, right, check stranded Afghan nationals at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman.

Paula Bronstein / Getty Images <strong>Fri., Aug. 13:</strong> Displaced Afghan women and children from Kunduz pray at a mosque that is sheltering them.

Rahmat Gul / AP <strong>Fri., Aug. 13:</strong> Internally displaced Afghans from northern provinces, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, take refuge in a public park Kabul.