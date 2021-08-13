© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Dolly Parton Teams With James Patterson To Write Novel

Published August 13, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOLLY PARTON SONG, "JOLENE")

ELLIOTT: Listen to her lyrics and you already know she has a way with words. Now Dolly Parton is writing her first novel. She's teaming up with author James Patterson to write the thriller called "Run, Rose, Run." It's set in Tennessee, of course. The plot - a singer-songwriter on the run to Nashville, hoping to leave a hard life behind. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

