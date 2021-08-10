© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Japanese Company Helps Families Of Newborns Connect With Relatives

Published August 10, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. During the pandemic, it's been hard for families to celebrate important events together, like the birth of a baby. A Japanese company has come up with an adorable solution. New parents can send special bags of rice to grandparents unable to visit. The bags match the birth weight of the newborns. Some are shaped like an infant wrapped in a blanket and even include a picture of the baby's face. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
